The Rotary Club of Union and American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. at city hall in Union.
Since 2007 the club has raised 1,104 units of blood, which translates into 3,312 lives saved.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: UnionRotary into “Find a Blood Drive” in upper right hand corner.
The Rotary Club of Union meets on Wednesdays at noon at Union Fire Station No. 1, located at 1401 W. Springfield Ave. For more information, or to get involved with the club, contact the club president at 636-583-8471 or alairmore@unionmissouri.org.