The Union R-XI School Board will hold its annual tax rate hearing Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The hearing will be held prior to the regular board meeting. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Residents can offer comment about the proposed property tax rates to be set by the school board.
The levy is proposed to be set at $3.84 per $100 in assessed valuation, which includes a debt service levy at $1.05 per $100 in assessed valuation. The $3.84 total has been the same since 2016.
The district saw an increase of 5.65 percent in its assessed valuation this year, meaning come tax time the district will receive more dollars from personal property taxes.
The rates provide revenues for the fiscal year which began July, 1, 2019.
Tax rates are determined by dividing the amount of revenue needed by the current assessed valuation. That result is multiplied by 100.
Public school districts are required to set their levy on or before Sept. 1, following the state auditor’s approval of the board of equalization valuations received by the district in August of each year.
New Elementary Name
Also on the agenda Tuesday night, the board will discuss possible names for the new elementary school.
Board members created a form they released through social media channels, as well as the district website. The district stopped accepting recommendations Aug. 20.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said at the July 17 board meeting that board members would whittle down the submissions to just a handful to choose from.
Some of the popular names the board will discuss include East, Prairie Dell, Wildcat, East Central, Progress, Union East, and East Union.
Construction
Navigate Building Solutions, the district’s owner representative for Prop Wildcats projects, will have an update on construction. That will include the new elementary school’s progress.
Beaufort Elementary opened in time for the first day of the new school year Thursday, Aug. 22. The school has a new gym, library, paint and flooring. New furniture also was added throughout the school.
Updates on the maintenance building and middle school also will be provided. The middle school will have an official ground breaking at 5 p.m., prior to the board’s meetings Tuesday.