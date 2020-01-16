Union residents can expect to see a rate increase for the Splash-N-Swimplex this summer.
The board of aldermen approved the fee increases for the pool at its meeting Monday, Jan. 13.
Daily admission will increase to $6, previously $4, for persons over the age of 2. The unwind admission, which covers the last two hours of the pool, will increase from $2 to $3.
Punch cards will also see an increase from $40 to $60; lap swim will increase from $1 to $2. Tot time will now be $1 per individual.
Senior swim time is the only rate that will not see an increase and will remain free. The park board had recommended charging $1, but the board of aldermen voted to keep it free.
Residents can also expect to see an increase in swim lessons. Group lessons will now cost $50 instead of $40; the three 30-minute sessions with one swimmer will increase to $60; the three 30-minute sessions with multiple swimmers will increase to $100; and six sessions with multiple swimmers will jump to $150.
This is just one of a series of increases that will be seen in 2020 for the park’s department.
Changes in League Fees
An increase in adult league fees also was approved at Monday night’s meeting.
The summer softball team will increase from $325 to $400, and the fall league will change from $225 to $300.
The league fee for the sand season of volleyball will increase from $125 to $190, and the indoor season from $125 to $150.
Another major change to adult leagues is that games will now be prorated. If teams are unable to play games for some unforeseen reason, the city will issue a refund for those games at the end of the season.
This is the first increase seen in several years for league games.
These fee increases will take effect this year.