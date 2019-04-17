Union police are looking into a reported burglary at Elmer’s Tavern.
Police took a report on the incident Saturday, April 6. The manager arrived at the tavern and noticed the rear door to the building was ajar.
The manager told police he saw the lockbox and cash register had both been moved and damaged.
The investigation is ongoing.
Missing Person Found
A missing person was located Saturday, April 6, by Union police.
Sunset Health Care reported a 29-year-old man had broken a window of his room and ran away from the facility.
Officers later received a tip of a male with long hair in the creek near the baseball fields behind the swimplex. Officers continued searching the area and located the male under the railroad bridge.
Harassment Report
Police took a report of harassment from a Union man Wednesday, April 10.
A 26-year-old Union man told police his ex-girlfriend, a 31-year-old from Union, started an online dating profile under his name.
The man told police the woman has been giving out his phone number to people on the site. The investigation is ongoing.
Peace Disturbance
A man was arrested by Union police Wednesday for a peace disturbance.
Union police said officers responded to Kee Drive to investigate a peace disturbance in progress. Police found a 36-year-old man leaving the area on foot.
Officers found the man on CC Camp Road and made contact. Police said the man appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers attempted to detain him to get him medical help.
Police said the man resisted officers and was taken to the ground and handcuffed.
Police said the man is believed to have assaulted his father and broke a cellphone with an axe. The man also allegedly broke a truck taillight with a crowbar.
He was later booked and processed at the police station before being transported for a mental health evaluation.
Wallet Found
A woman’s wallet was located on West Locust Street and turned in to police. Police said the wallet contained ID and bank cards for a Union woman and also had cards from a Bland woman and a check belonging to a Pevely woman.
The items were placed into evidence until the owners can be located.
Stolen Plates
License plates were reported stolen from a vehicle on Hoover Avenue.
The victim told police his car broke down April 2 at around 7 p.m. On April 3, at around 3 p.m. the vehicle was towed.
When the victim went to pick up the car, he said the plates were missing.
Counterfeit Money
Union police received a report Wednesday, April 10, of a counterfeit bill given to a waitress at the White Rose Cafe. The investigation is ongoing.