Union police are once again applying for grants to help cover overtime pay.
As it has in the past, police are seeking Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) grants. The Missouri Highway Safety Program for Traffic Enforcement program provides financial assistance for the police department.
Union Police Chief Norman Brune said his department has used the funds for driving while intoxicated enforcement. The money also is used to increase enforcement for hazardous driving.
Brune said the grant money allows the department to have officers work overtime for extra enforcement. The money is used to cover the overtime expenses.
Union police are seeking $22,200 for hazardous moving enforcement. Last year Brune said it received $11,500.
For DWI enforcement, the city is requesting $39,000. Union police received $14,100 last year, Brune said.
“More officers on the street cut down on hazardous driving and traffic accidents,” he said.
Brune said the grants have worked well in the past. He said officer’s hours are monitored to make sure they aren’t working too much and are at their best.
The city is currently working on a uniform overtime policy for all city employees. The policy is intended to cover all the details surrounding overtime such as how often an employee can work in a certain time frame.