Pickleball is coming to Union.
New Recreation Coordinator Mandy Corum told the park board at its Jan. 24 meeting about plans to bring pickleball to the city.
The sport, which is a hybrid of tennis, table tennis and racquetball, is growing in popularity, Corum said. The city plans to host a workshop and tournament to see if there is enough interest to start a league in Union.
“I’ve gotten tons of people saying, ‘Let’s get pickleball here in Union,’ ” she said.
Corum said she’s been in talks with a local pickleball champion about hosting a workshop to teach the game to anyone interested. Taylor Leone, a 2015 graduate of Union High School, won a gold medal in women’s doubles at the USA National Pickleball Championships in California in November.
Leone, 22, just started playing the game in 2017. She learned the game at the Four Rivers Area YMCA in Washington and in just more than a year was a national champion.
Corum said Leone offered to help teach the ins and outs of the game at a workshop. After the workshop, the next step is for the city to host a tournament. She said the event would likely take place in May.
Details are still being worked out, but Corum said Leone offered to be the tournament director for the event. The workshop and tournament would take place at the city’s tennis courts near the city park. Corum said the courts could easily be lined for pickleball.
Parks and Recreation Director Angela Sullivan said if there’s a demand, the city would consider a league like it does for sports like volleyball, softball and basketball.
Park board members unanimously supported the plan.