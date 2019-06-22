Union’s Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to take a second look at a new ordinance regulating mobile concession units.
The city’s plan board is set to have its regular monthly meeting Monday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. at city hall. On the agenda is a continuation of a discussion that began last month about the food trucks, which have been showing up at city events and are unregulated by the city.
The trucks pulled up at Founders Day and other events and drew customers away from food vendors who have signed up to participate in the events.
Parks and Recreation Director Angela Sullivan said last year multiple ice cream trucks showed up at the city’s Fourth of July fireworks. Because they were unregulated, the trucks roamed Veterans Memorial Park and drew a crowd.
Sullivan said the presence of the trucks hurt the city’s sale of ice cream at its concession stand. Other vendors, who were required to be stationary, noticed the trucks moving freely in the park.
In addition to taking business, Sullivan said the trucks were a safety hazard. She said they blocked driving lanes and parking lots and drove in areas where the city was trying to limit traffic.
To slow down the trucks, the city has been discussing a change to city code regulating the mobile vehicles. A draft was prepared for the plan board at the May meeting, but tabled.
The change was drafted by City Attorney Matt Schroeder. During discussions, a number of questions were raised. Schroeder was unable to attend the meeting, so the plan board opted to table the discussion to allow the attorney to answer questions.
The city’s plan is to require the food trucks to go through some sort of permitting process. If they want to attend events on city property, they have to register like other vendors.
Any change to the city code would allow for enforcement. For a change to be approved, the plan board would first have to sign off and then the city’s board of aldermen would make the final change.
Other Items
The plan board also is scheduled to hear a conditional use request related to a welding training facility.
American Welding Academy is seeking the permit to operate at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Prairie Dell Road.
Earlier this year the plan board approved a plat for 12.22 acres on Prairie Dell Road south Progress Parkway. Progress Parkway will be extended onto the site.
The plat is a two-lot subdivision. One lot will be around 5 acres and the other will be around 7, he said.
The first lot has already been set aside for the American Welding Academy. The welding school will occupy a 16,000-square-foot facility if their permit is approved.
The second lot does not have a tenant.
The plan board also will hear a conditional use permit request for a tattoo studio at 703 Highway 50 West.