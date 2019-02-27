The Union Planning and Zoning Commission backed a preliminary plat for an expansion of the city’s industrial park.
The plan board Monday unanimously approved the preliminary plat for the Union Development Corporation Phase XIV.
The plat is for 12.22 acres on Prairie Dell Road south Progress Parkway. Progress Parkway will be extended into the site.
Elliott Reed, with Cochran, said the plat is a two-lot subdivision. One lot will be around 5 acres and the other will be around 7, he said.
Reed said because of where Progress Parkway hits the property it was impossible to make two even lots.
The first lot has already been set aside for the American Welding Academy, City Administrator Russell Rost said. The welding school will occupy a 16,000-square-foot facility, Reed said.
The second lot does not have a tenant. Rost said it will be set up for future development.
There were no objections to the plat from any board members or residents. The board’s backing will be passed along to the city’s board of aldermen for final approval.
Plastic Pipes
It will take at least another month before plastic pipes are allowed under city streets.
At the January planning and zoning meeting, City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann proposed amending the city’s code to allow a new type of plastic pipe under certain city streets. The plan board backed the suggestion and instructed Zimmermann to return at a future meeting with a proposed ordinance authorizing the change.
Monday night Zimmermann told the plan board the proposed ordinance wasn’t ready for review.
The current city code requires concrete pipes under pavement. Outside of pavement, the rules are more lenient and allow for some plastic piping.
For some recent projects not under pavement, the city has used a new HP plastic pipe. The results have been positive, Zimmermann said.
The city has used the plastic pipe on projects near Prairie Dell and Denmark roads. The results have been good Zimmermann said and led him to propose changing the city code to allow more plastic pipes.
Zimmermann said the HP pipe is relatively new and much stiffer than older plastic pipes. He said it’s more “forgiving” when working on installation.
Concrete pipes are the most forgiving Zimmermann said, but also the most expensive — at least when it comes to the installation. The cost of the pipe itself might not vary too much, but less equipment is needed to install a plastic pipe, he said.
By switching to plastic, the city could save some money on storm sewer and sanitary sewer pipes.
Zimmermann said he would support the switch to plastic only under certain roads. He said before considering on making the switch he looked at how other municipalities were dealing with plastic pipe.
During his research, Zimmermann said he really liked how the city of Columbia implemented plastic pipes. He said Columbia created a matrix that showed what type of pipe was permitted on what type of street.
For example, roads that are classified as local roads don’t get as much traffic and can have plastic pipes. Major roads, ones that see a lot of traffic, get a higher quality pipe like concrete.
To make the change, the planning and zoning commission has to sign off. The final decision on if the city can use plastic piping under roads would come from the board of aldermen.