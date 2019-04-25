A proposed auction house earned the support of the Union Planning and Zoning Commission Monday.
The commission voted unanimously to support a conditional use permit application by Greg Hoberock. The permit would allow a wholesale and auction house business at 3 Chad Lane.
The property is located in the I-1 general industrial district and just southeast of the intersection of Progress Parkway and Prairie Dell Road. The property is owned by Hoberock, but the business will be operated by Darrell Phipps and Scott Hargraves.
During the public hearing Monday night, Hargraves explained the plan for the business. He told the commission the company is planning on being open just one night a week.
He said the plans are to have auctions every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. and customers would be off the property by 10 p.m.
Multiple times Hargraves stressed he wouldn’t be selling “junk.”
“We’re not going down that route,” he said.
The plan is to sell mostly new items, he said. Most of the items will be overstock material purchased from places like Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart.
For example, Hargraves said he just purchased a load of overstock toilets. He said he’s also working with a dress store to buy overstock jewelry.
“It’s going to be professionally run,” he said.
Hargraves said the landlord, Hoberock, doesn’t want any outside storage or outside events meaning the whole business would take place indoors.
The lot on the property recently was paved and Hargraves said there should be plenty of parking spaces. He said he was not anticipating a major traffic impact because the auctions would just be one night a week and after all the neighboring businesses have closed for the day.
The business would have minimal employees — mostly family, Hargraves said.
“We’re a startup,” he said.
During auctions, there would be two auctioneers, two to three clerks and two other people working the table, he said.
Union City Administrator Russell Rost said he worked security at a similar business years ago while in Hermann. He said it also was in an industrial area and it worked out well.
During public comments, one resident, Donna Baker, expressed a more general concern with the area. She said she was unfamiliar with the proposed business, but told the commission there’s a problem with traffic in the area.
Baker said trucks leaving Chad Lane don’t have a big enough space to turn and often have to use both lanes of Prairie Dell to exit. She said it’s an accident waiting to happen.
The only other concern raised was about potential noise.
The commission opted to apply several conditions to the permit. The first was to prohibit any parking along Prairie Dell Road.
Other conditions included requiring all sales to take place indoors and for the auctions to be done and closed by 10 p.m.
The commission’s recommendation for approval will be sent along to the board of aldermen. A public hearing is set for the board’s May 13 meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.