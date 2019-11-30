The Union Planning and Zoning Commission has again approved a preliminary plat for Main Street Heights.
For the second time, the plan board was asked to review and approve a plan for a proposed development. Both times the board signed off.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said the plans changed slightly. Instead of 12 lots, the new plans call for 11.
Zimmermann said the city doesn’t have a mechanism in place to amend preliminary plats in cases where the number of lots are changed. He said the only way to address the change is to redo the preliminary plat.
Zimmermann said the change was the result of a drainage issue. The new plan tries to “incorporate a larger stream buffer and common ground for the development.”
Board member Richard Purschke said fewer lots is probably “better.”
Cindy Reckart voted against the proposal at the November planning and zoning meeting. All other members voted to approve the plat.
The original plat was approved by the plan board in June 2018.
The property recently was rezoned by the city. Back in July, Union aldermen approved the rezoning of the property to allow a developer to build duplexes.
The board unanimously approved the change of 4.19 acres from R-2 single-family to R-3 multiple-family dwelling.
The property is located south of west Main Street and east of Independence Drive.
James Cooper applied for the rezoning. The development is called Main Street Heights.
At the May planning and zoning commission meeting, Cooper said there is a “great demand” for duplexes. He said there are other R-3 properties in the area, including property to the southeast.
Cooper told the plan board he planned to build roughly 11 duplexes with one-car garages. He said they would rent for $850 to $950 per month.
At a June public hearing in front of the board of aldermen, multiple neighbors expressed concern about the development.
One neighbor said she hoped the development wouldn’t be subsidized for low-income renters. Cooper said the idea is to rent more toward families with kids.
Another neighbor wanted to know about the possibility of selling the units instead of renting. She said owning would allow for “better quality of people.”
Cooper said based on the market, there’s a demand for renters and he had no plans to sell the duplexes at this time.
Another neighbor requested a buffer between her property and the development, but was told that is not required by city code.
No one spoke out about the request at Monday night’s meeting. Instead aldermen approved the change with zero objections.