The Union Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with St. Louis Children’s Hospital to offer two babysitting prep classes this fall and winter.
Babysitting 101 will be held Friday, Nov. 1, or Friday, Dec. 27. The classes will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The classes are scheduled for days when the Union R-XI School district is not in session.
The class is recommended for children 10 years of age and older and is a great introduction to the basics of babysitting. The class is taught by an instructor from St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
A light snack, backpack and a 28-page workbook are provided. Topics that will be covered include business of babysitting, child development, safety/first aid and fun/games. The class fee is $30 per participant.
Classes will be held in Room No. 3 in the lower level of Union City Hall, located at 500 E. Locust Street. Participants are asked to enter the door (next to table shelter with maroon roof) off the east-side parking lot.
Pre-registration is required for classes and can be completed by contacting St. Louis Children’s Hospital at 314-454-5437. Callers will be required to press 3 and then provide the location (Union City Hall) and date of desired class.
Registration also can be done online at www.stlouischildrens.org/registration.
For more information about these and other programs, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd or call 636-583-8471.