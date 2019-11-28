The Union Park Advisory Board supports raising rates for the 2020 summer season at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex.
The board voted on a series of proposed rate increases at its Nov. 21 meeting. The board’s recommendation will be passed along to the Union Board of Aldermen at a future meeting.
If aldermen approve the changes, the new rates will take effect March 1, 2020.
The board backed increasing the daily admission from $4 to $6. Children under the age of 2 will still be free.
The unwind admission option that covers the last two hours of the day will increase from $2 to $3 under the proposal.
Punch cards are set to increase from $40 to $60.
Lap swim costs are scheduled to go from $1 to $2. Senior swim, which had traditionally been free for anyone 55 and older, could cost $1.
Tot time will require everyone to pay $1 under the park board changes. Previously, anyone over the age of 5 got in for free.
Group swim lessons are proposed to increase from $40 to $50. Private swim lessons also are set to increase.
The three 30-minute sessions with one swimmer could increase from $45 to 60. For six sessions, the plan is to increase the rate from $75 to $90.
For three 30-minute sessions with multiple swimmers, the cost could increase from $85 to $100. Six sessions with multiple swimmers could jump from $135 to $150.
The board backed each change individually.
The rate changes stem from a discussion that began last month. Parks and Recreation Director Angela Lairmore said the state’s minimum wage is going up so costs are likely going to increase.
With the wage increase, she estimated personnel costs for 2020 could be $152,062.91. To cover the gap, she proposed a series of rate increases that could generate an additional $38,428.
Lairmore made a series of recommendations. The board accepted all but one.
Lairmore proposed punch cards increase from $40 to $70. Punch cards are good for 20 visits and never expire.
The board felt the jump to $70 might be too steep and opted to go with $60 instead.
The board also agreed to not put an expiration date on the punch cards. Traditionally, the cards can be bought and used until all the punches are gone. The board debated limiting them to a season, but some members expressed fear about the change hurting sales.
Ultimately, the board decided against too much change and kept the cards from expiring.
The board also moved to keep selling the old cards until the new rates go into effect next year. That means people can still buy punch cards for $40 and use them at the Splash-N-Swimplex.
In addition to raising revenue, the board also discussed cutting expenses. Board secretary Jeff Watson said if the goal is to reduce loss, the board shouldn’t just look at increasing revenue.
Watson suggested taking a look at personnel costs, but was told by Lairmore that personnel decisions are not the purview of the board. She also said the city has taken a look at costs, but some of the expenses are mandatory, like the number of lifeguards.
She said with the way the pool is set up, the city is required to have nine lifeguards on duty to ensure there aren’t any blind spots. She pointed out that’s one expense that can’t really be cut.