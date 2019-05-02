The Union Parks and Recreation Department is planning new events activities for 2019, and bringing back a past program.
At the April 25 park advisory board meeting Recreation Coordinator Mandy Corum pitched three new programs to the board. All three programs were approved and with the goal of being scheduled at some point in 2019.
Corum’s first idea was for a “Nerf” war. The idea is to let children bring the popular toy and its foam projectiles to the city auditorium for a big battle.
Corum said the gym would be turned in a battle field with forts and other amenities. Guests would bring their own Nerf guns run around for a two-hour window. The event also would include pizza and beverages.
Corum said she’s targeting some time in August to host the event.
The next proposed event is a family kickball tournament. Corum said the idea is for 18-person all-ages teams competing at the city’s softball complex.
Two games would be held at a time and the tournament would start at 10 a.m. She said she was looking at a late September date for the event.
The final event is the revival of the Union Little Hoopsters. Corum said she grew up playing youth basketball in Union and would like to bring it back.
“It did me wonders,” she said.
The games would strictly be in town between Union-based teams. Corum said she and her husband, Brad, would help organize and coach.
The idea is to have the league run from early November to the middle of January.
For kindergarten to second-grade players, Corum said the idea would be to have a camp-style structure where the players would learn about the game.
Third- and fourth-grade students would be placed on coed teams and have a weekly practice and games.
The fifth- and sixth-grade students would be split up into a boys league and a girls league.
Corum said the schedule is dependent on gym availability. She said she’s been in discussions with Union High School and should be able to reserve gym space after the new school year starts July 1.
Corum said she wanted the park board’s backing to move forward to know if she should continue putting in work to revive the program.
Even without firm dates from the school district, the park board enthusiastically supported the plan.
The board backed all of Corum’s ideas. The only suggestion was to limit the Nerf event to darts only to prevent injury for the harder balls.
Corum said she would continue planning the events and let the board know when the dates were finalized.