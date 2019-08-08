The bidding process for the construction of the new Union City Hall has begun.
The city of Union is seeking a general contractor to build the new city hall at 10 E. Locust St., the site of the former Fricks store.
Bidding documents are now available for interested vendors by contacting the city’s project manager, Navigate Building Solutions. Navigate can be reached at 314-713-6211 or jen@navigatebuildingsolutions.com.
Sealed bids will be opened Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. A pre-bid walk-through is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. at the current city hall.
Navigate hopes to have the contractor on-site and working in September. Substantial completion is set for September 2020 with city staff moving in the following month.
Construction work will begin only after the old Fricks building has been removed.
Late last month Union aldermen unanimously awarded a contract to Matt Girardier Excavating, St. Clair, to remove the building at 10 E. Locust St.
Girardier Excavating was the low bidder out of seven companies who submitted requests. The contract will pay the company $23,292.
The city’s target is to have the building razed by Thursday, Aug. 22. That’s the first day of school for students in the Union R-XI School District.
Rost said the city doesn’t want to negatively impact traffic at nearby Central Elementary. While the demolition is going on, the city will be closing streets around the site.
Rost said he’s fairly confident the demolition work will go quickly and the city will be finished before school starts.
The city has been working this summer to remove hazardous material from the building. Once that abatement work is done, the rest of the building can be torn down.
The demolition won’t remove all traces of the building. Navigate is calling for the concrete slab of the building to remain and be removed by the general contractor hired to build the new city hall.
There are a few reasons for leaving the slab behind, but a big one is Springfield Avenue. Navigate said the building’s foundation, which is lower than the street, acts as a support. In order to not damage the street, Navigate said it’s best to leave it in place.
When the slab does get removed, work will be done to keep Springfield supported. Those costs will be rolled into the construction costs and not the demolition budget.
Project Background
The city has never had a building designated specifically for city hall. Through the years, it has shared space with the fire department, police department and now the city auditorium.
The auditorium has encountered Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues. Last year, the city hired Horn Architects to conduct a feasibility study on the current auditorium.
Based on the study, the city decided the best way to move forward would be to leave the auditorium and build a new city hall. Renovations to the auditorium will be the next step in the process once city hall staff relocates.
The city’s target price for the entire project is $4,050,000. Rost said Girardier’s low bid pulls the project back under budget based on Navigate’s estimates.
With the savings from the demolition, Rost said things are back under budget by about $1,700.
The city will have a clearer picture of the cost of the project once bids for the construction are in. Navigate has told the city it’s been a competitive bidding market so it’s expecting favorable numbers.