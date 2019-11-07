The Union Middle School PTO will host its 35th annual Art and Craft Show Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10.
The proceeds from this event will benefit the school, students and staff.
This year, more than 300 booths filled with works of art, gifts for young and old, items that interest men and women, food booths of all descriptions, and very unusual artistic items will be featured.
Shopping hours are Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Sunday times are new this year.
The PTO strives to have items that are handmade and suitable for the shoppers’ needs. All workers at the fair are volunteers, including the students who help the crafters set up their booths and the teachers and staff who help run the operations.
This event transforms the school into a shopping arena. A total of 25 classrooms host multiple craft booths. Along with the classrooms, crafters fill two gyms, the cafeteria, many hallways, and the walkways around the building.
This year’s wide variety of products range from pottery, wood items, jewelry, metal words, paintings and prints, dog treats, florals, herbs, candles, handmade cards, purses, ceramics, carved rings, furniture, musical tins, dough ornaments, clothing, dips, clocks, soup, cookies, pictures frames, wooden signs, magnetic jewelry, pet supplies, skin care, snowmen of all descriptions, toys, handmade soaps, spices, herbal products, stained glass, jelly and jam, books and journals, washer sets, lodge decor, lanterns, wooden name signs, and much more.
Food items include cookies, kettle corn, salsa, fudge, potato rings, breads and desserts, barbecue sauce, chocolate pretzels, edible cookie dough, and roasted nuts. There also will be a full-service cafeteria staffed by the Union High School Band Boosters.
A shuttle bus will transfer visitors to the school from the various parking around the lake. The bus will circle about every 15-20 minutes. People can look for the shuttle stop signs and wait for a ride.
This event helps not only Union Middle School, but local businesses benefit from the large crowds attending the fair.
All the profits from this event stay with the staff and students at Union Middle School. Organizers note the only way this is possible is through the generous donations of time and talent from teachers and students.
For more information, call 636-583-5855, ext. 7, and leave a message in the Craft Fair mailbox, or email umscraftfair@gmail.com.