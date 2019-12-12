Union police could add another officer thanks to a state grant.
Mike Stapp, with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), told Union aldermen a Missouri Highway Safety Grant is available and the city could apply.
The grant would cover a traffic safety officer. The officer’s main task would be to patrol for intoxicated drivers, Stapp said.
The city of Creve Coeur recently pulled out of the program leaving a spot open. Stapp said federal money is always questionable, but he anticipated the grant fund being available for Union if it chose to apply.
Stapp said he couldn’t guarantee the city would get the money, but said it would have a good shot.
The grant covers 100 percent of the officer’s salary in the first year, 75 percent in year two and 50 percent for year three and beyond.
Stapp said the city is a good place for extra DWI enforcement. He said Franklin County has the 4th highest totals for impaired driving in the state.
The county has seen nearly 100 fatal crashes in the last years where the state has data. Stapp said 44 people have died in those crashes because of impaired driving.
The city’s location as the center of the county means a number of people pass through it. Stapp said people travel through Union on the way to St. Clair, Washington, Beaufort and to reach Interstate 44.
Having an officer patrolling and looking for impaired driving could help reduce incidents, he said.
“I don’t think people are going to stop drinking and driving,” he said. “Enforcement is one of the few things we can do to cut it down.”
Stapp said if approved, there likely wouldn’t be a grant available to pay for a new patrol car, too — at least in the first year. He said in the second or third year, there could be money available to supply the officer with a vehicle.
Stapp said there are different ways to manage the grant funds. He said in Creve Couer three different officers split the enforcement shift.
The officers would work the shift and rotate every few months so one officer wouldn’t get burnt out by working so many nights, he said. Union could do whatever they wanted if they got the grant, he added.
Stapp said peak DWI hours are at night. He said Union could have someone work a night shift five days a week that covers the weekend, or it could use multiple officers like Creve Couer did.
The officer who was assigned to the DUI work wouldn’t handle regular cases, Stapp said. The work would be mostly road work on patrol looking for impaired drivers.
In the event of emergencies, he said the officer could leave the road to assist, but primary job is going to traffic enforcement.
Police Chief Andrew Parker said he is for the plan. He said traffic stops reveal a lot of things — warrants, drugs and other illicit things. But mainly, Parker said, he felt it would help reduce fatal crashes.
Stapp said the grant applications are due March 1, 2020, so they city didn’t have to make any decisions immediately. City Administrator Russell Rost said the city should have an update on Prop P funds soon.
Prop P, a half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2018, provides funds to give law enforcement officers raises. Rost said in January, the city likely will set salary rates for 2020.
When doing that, Rost said the board could get a clearer picture of the budget and decide if it wants to pursue the additional officer.
The board will discuss the issue again at the January personnel, finance and public works committee meeting.