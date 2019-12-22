A Union man was killed in a single-car crash Sunday morning in Franklin County.
Michael W. Leroney, 60, was pronounced dead on the scene following a crash Sunday, Dec. 22, on Old Highway 50 west of Judtih Springs Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The report states Leroney was driving a 2002 Chevrolet 1500 east on Old Highway 50 at 8:40 a.m. The vehicle crossed the center line and off the left side of the road.
Once off the road, the truck struck a utility pole and overturned, the patrol said. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:50 a.m. by EMS personnel.
The patrol report states Leroney was not wearing a seat belt.