The Union Lions Club is welcoming new members.
Anyone interested in learning more about the organization can attend an information night Monday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at Hagie’s Nineteen.
The event will be held in the banquet room at Hagie’s.
The Union Lions Club is a group of men and women who identify needs within the local area and work together to fulfill those needs.
This includes a variety of community service activities. One major area of emphasis is providing eye care to local children and adults in need.
The Union Lions Club typically meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. in the back of Hagie’s Nineteen. For more information or to get involved with the club, contact Tim Ellefson at (636) 359-5306.
Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.
Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Club International, visit the website www.lionsclubs.org.