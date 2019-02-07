The Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library has several events scheduled for February.
The library has events for kids, teens and adults for the first month of the new year.
Most events require preregistration. To register for any program, call 636-583-3224, stop by the branch, or visit scenicregional.org.
Adult Programs
Kindness Is Cool will be Thursday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. Guests will be making scarves to leave around town for those in need of something warm and comforting.
Lessons will be given for anyone that doesn’t know how to knit or crochet. The library will provide yarn, but not knitting needles or crochet hooks.
Paper Quilling for Beginners will be Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. Paper quilling is an art form that uses paper strips that are rolled, formed and glued into decorative shapes.
Guests will get to make a 3D piece of art to take home and display. This is a beginners class and is limited to 20 participants.
Hooked on Books will have its February meeting Thursday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. This month the group will be discussing “The Tao of Pooh.”
Book Bingo will take place Thursday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. Guests will play games of bingo for chances to win books.
Computer Programs
Computer program events are for people 18 years of age or older. Space is limited so registration is required.
A class called Creating Charts in Microsoft Excel will be Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. The class will have basic program instruction as well as practice time on laptops. Inserting Pictures and Clip Art into Microsoft Word Documents will be Thursday, Feb. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Kid and Teen Programs
Preschool story time will continue at the Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library throughout the month of February.
The sessions will be Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
Children’s Milk Jug Fairy Houses will be Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 3:30 p.m. The craft will include creating a milk jug fairy house and clothes pin people. All supplies will be provided.
Reading to Rover will be Thursday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to read to therapy dogs.