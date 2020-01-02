One year ago Scenic Regional Library’s new Union branch was still under construction.
This past summer’s opening of the building was one of the largest events in Union in 2019.
The library officially opened its doors Aug. 21. Visitors on the first day got to see the new facility up close.
The branch, located at 251 Union Plaza Drive near Pasta House and off Independence Drive, was described by Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell as “massive” compared to the previous branch. The new building is approximately 23,000 square feet — 17,200 square feet for the Union branch and 5,800 square feet for the administrative offices and bookmobile.
The old Union library was just 7,000 square feet. It closed Aug. 9 to facilitate the move.
The facility has three meeting rooms — triple the space of the old library. Each room has a number of features like projection screens and outlets.
The rooms are split by dividers meaning the three rooms can become two or one with ease. Campbell said the way the building is set up, the actual building and administration offices can be locked down at night, but the meeting rooms can be made accessible.
The meeting rooms are named are the previous library directors Lucy Lomax, Sallie Hancox and Ken Rohrbach.
Just outside the meeting room is a children’s area featuring games and activities for kids. Campbell said the idea was to give young kids a free place to play indoors. The area has a giant touch-screen tablet, LEGO tables, magnet walls and other activities.
Near the children’s area is the teen section. Campbell said the colors of the section, red and black, are meant to invoke Union High School. The area features books geared for teens, laptop tables and comfortable seating.
In the back of the library is the adult lounge. The area has a fireplace, seating and a coffee machine. For $1 patrons can purchase a cup, Campbell said.
Seating is spread throughout the library. Some areas are “pods” meant to provide privacy for people working. Others are meant to relax.
Each seat has a power hook-up nearby so people can charge their devices. Campbell said the front desk has phone chargers available to check out.
Additionally, the facility has three outdoor patios with seating, drive-up book drop, three study rooms and other amenities.
Total costs were estimated between $6 million to $6.5 million. The project was made possible by the library’s first-ever voter-approved tax increase in 2014.
Construction on the library started in the summer of 2018. A formal groundbreaking was held in May 2018.
The facility celebrated the opening with a grand opening Sept. 14.
“I can’t describe how excited we are to be able to provide this new state-of-the-art facility to the residents of Union and outlying areas,” Campbell said at the event.
Campbell also thanked the contractor, Wright Construction, and architect, JEMA, for their work.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker also spoke at the ceremony. Brinker talked about how fitting it was that the library opened during the county’s bicentennial. He said this year has been about reflecting how far the county has come and the new library is a shining symbol of progress.
Missouri State Librarian Robin Westphal also addressed the crowd. She praised the new facility and talked about the many ways it can be used. Westphal encouraged everyone to get their library card and use the facility regularly.
The final speaker was Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. His office oversees the state libraries.
Ashcroft also said he was impressed by the new facility. He said the library is a place that brings the community together. He called it the new town square for the city.
Since opening, Campbell reported an increase in attendance. Preschool story time, which is held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, reported a sharp spike in attendance.