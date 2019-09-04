The Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library is hosting several events in September.
The library, which recently moved to its new location at 251 Union Plaza Drive near Pasta House off Independence Drive, has events for kids, teens and adults. Most events require preregistration. To register for any program, call 636-583-3224, stop by the branch, or visit scenicregional.org.
Adult Programs
Quilting 101 will be Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The class will teach the basics of quilting. Attendees are encouraged to bring a thimble.
An event called “A Brighter Bolivia” will be Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. The event will feature line workers from Missouri talking about how they traveled to Bolivia to install reliable electricity.
A class on how to use a library account online will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Guests will learn how to search the catalog, place items on hold, check due dates, and renew items. Class includes instruction and practice on laptops. Seats are limited and for adults age 18 and up.
The Hooked on Books club will meet Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. This month the club will be discussing “Brain on Fire” by Susannah Cahalan.
Also on Thursday, Sept. 19, a computer class called movies, music and more will be offered. Students will receive an overview of how to use a library card to access digital e-books, e-audiobooks, e-movies, and e-music. A question-and-answer session will follow the overview.
The library will host Book Bingo Thursday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. Every winner takes home a free book.
Kid and Teen Programs
Preschool story time will continue throughout the month of September. The sessions will be Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
Teen Game Day will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 3:30 p.m. Multiple games will be available for play.
Scenic Regional Library and East Central College’s annual Check Out Big Machines event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. until noon on the ECC campus. Large vehicles will be on display.
The Red Cross Pillowcase program will be Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. This will be an interactive preparedness program designed for youth ages 8 to 11 and their parents. The program aims to increase awareness and understanding of natural hazards and teaches safety, emotional coping skills, and personal preparedness.
Reading to Rover will be Thursday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to read to therapy dogs.