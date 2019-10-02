October will be all about the NEA Big Read event at the Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch.
The NEA Big Read’s goal is to get as many people as possible in the library’s communities to read and discuss a book. This year the book is “Station Eleven,” by Emily St. John Mandel. The NEA Big Read programming kicked off in late Setepmber.
Scenic Regional Library and its partners will host book discussions and adult and family programs along the themes of “Station Eleven” throughout October and early November. The programs include escape rooms, survival tactics, seed collecting, primitive basketry, music, acting, and more.
October Programs
Preschool story time will continue throughout the month of October. The sessions will be Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
An escape room and game night are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m
This night will feature an escape room designed around the theme of “Station Eleven” for teens and adults. Following the escape room, participants will be able to play “Pandemic,” an apocalyptic board game where players must work together to stop the spread of diseases to help save the world.
Bard in a Box will be Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is an interactive workshop presented by St. Louis Shakespeare for all ages. The event features a professional actor transforming participants into a royal court of Renaissance England with colorful costumes, props, and scripts, and then has them stage a scene.
The Hooked on Books club will meet Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. This month the club will be discussing “Station Eleven.”
A class called Basic Survival Skills will be presented by survival skills instructor George Crawford. The hands-on program for all ages will be held outside and teach participants skills such as creating cordage, building a fire, making simple cutting edges, and creating equipment for primitive fishing. The event will be Monday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
The library will host Book Bingo Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. Every winner takes home a free book. On the same day, the library will host Reading to Rover at 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to read to therapy dogs.
The month will end Tuesday, Oct. 29, with an event on primitive basketry. Local basket maker Doris Malone will teach participants primitive basketry techniques, including how to strip bark from trees to create baskets. The program will be for teens and adults.