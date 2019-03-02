The Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library has several events scheduled for March.
The library has events for kids, teens and adults throughout the month.
Most events require preregistration. To register for any program, call 636-583-3224, stop by the branch, or visit scenicregional.org.
Adult Programs
Walt Disney’s Missouri will be Thursday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. This slide presentation features images of Walt Disney’s early life in Marceline and Kansas City and his later life in Hollywood, with an emphasis on illustrating how his Missouri years influenced the films he made and the theme parks he designed and built.
Quilting Through Hard Times will be Thursday, March 21, at 6 p.m.
Hallye Bone’s talk will feature a “trunk show” of 1920-30s Depression-era quilts, and explain how quilt makers during the Great Depression made something beautiful out of scraps. Bone also has experience traveling with the Smithsonian Institution’s “crazy quilt” collection.
The Hooked on Books club will have its March meeting Thursday, March 21, at 6 p.m. This month the group will discuss “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green.
Book Bingo will be Thursday, March 28, at 11 a.m. Guests will play games of bingo for chances to win books.
Computer Programs
Computer program events are for people 18 years of age or older. Space is limited so registration is required.
An introduction to Microsoft Excel will be Tuesday, March 5, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The next class, an introduction to Microsoft Publisher, will be Wednesday, March 13, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The final class of the month will be a training session on Windows 10. The class will be Tuesday, March 26, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Kid and Teen Programs
Preschool story time will continue at the Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library throughout the month of March.
The sessions will be Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
The annual Stuffed Animal Sleepover will be March 15, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Families are encouraged to bring stuffed animals and a blanket to the library for a night of fun. Stuffed animals that are left for the “sleepover” will be available for pickup during and after story time on Saturday, March 16.
The library will be hosting Cowboy Randy Erwin Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m.
The event will feature cowboy music, folklore, and history as well as rope tricks from Disney’s “Home on the Range” with yodeler, Randy Erwin.
A “Making Turtle Banks” session for children to celebrate Money Smart Week will be Tuesday, March 26, at 3:30 p.m. All materials will be provided.
Also as part of Money Smart Week, Franklin County’s Treasurer Debbie Aholt, will be reading a money-themed story during Wednesday, March 27, story time. Story time starts at 10 a.m., will feature money-themed books, and will be followed up by a group activity.
Reading to Rover will be Thursday, March 28, at 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to read to therapy dogs.