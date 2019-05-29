The Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library has several events scheduled for June.
The library has events for kids, teens and adults throughout the month.
Most events require preregistration. To register for any program, call 636-583-3224, stop by the branch, or visit scenicregional.org.
Adult Programs
Galaxy Trivia Night will be Thursday, June 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. The event will be a night of space trivia. Teams of six to eight players will need to register for the event.
The Galaxy Alcohol Ink Jewelry Dishes event will be Thursday, June 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. Guests will create their own jewelry dish. Space is limited to 23 attendees.
The Hooked on Books Club will meet Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m. This month the club will be discussing “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly.
A Star Party will be Thursday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. Guests will get training on telescopes and sky viewing.
Book bingo will be Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m. Guests will play games of bingo for chances to win books.
Computer Programs
Computer program events are for people 18 years of age or older. Space is limited so registration is required.
The first class will be Take-a-Ticket Tuesday. The event will be Tuesday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can bring their device and a list of questions for a 30-minute session.
An introduction to Microsoft Excel will be Wednesday, June 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Kid and Teen Programs
Preschool story time will continue throughout the month of June.
The sessions will be Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
The Union branch will be hosting “Capture the Flag” to celebrate the beginning of Summer Reading Program Saturday, June 1, at 1:30 p.m. This program will be held at the First Baptist Church of Union, next to Walgreens.
A weekly Kids Club for elementary-aged children will meet every Wednesday in June and July at 1 p.m. Events will include crafts and science projects.
Teen Time for teens 12-18 years old on Wednesday, June 5, and Wednesday June 1, at 3 p.m. Events will include crafts and science projects.
Registration is required for both clubs.
A life-sized board game will be Tuesday, June 11, at 3:30 p.m. The game will be “Sorry.”
Reading to Rover will be Thursday, June 27, at 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to read to therapy dogs.