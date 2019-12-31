Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch is kicking off the new year with a full slate of events in January.
Most events require registration, which can be done by calling 636-583-3224, or stopping by the branch, or by visiting scenicregional.org.
Adult Programs
The first program of the new year will be Kindness is Cool. The event will take place in one of the library’s meeting rooms.
At the event, guest will knit or crochet a warm scarf that will be left at the library anonymously for those in need during the upcoming cold weather. Lessons in how to knit or crochet will be offered.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own knitting needles and crochet hook. The library will provide the yarn.
The next program for adults will be Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. Every month the library hosts book bingo where guests play multiple rounds of bingo.
The winner of each round receives a free book. In January, the event is moving to the evenings.
The Hooked on Books book club will have its monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. This month the group will discuss “The House Girl” by Tara Conklin.
Kid and Teen Programs
Preschool story time will continue throughout the month of January. The sessions will be held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat on Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
Also in January, the library will continue hosting Dungeons and Dragons events. The session is for anyone interested in learning how to play D&D or for anyone looking for another game and wanting to meet new players.
All are welcome to join. Sessions will be the first and third Tuesdays of the month starting at 5 p.m.
A snowy movie night will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, starting at 4 p.m. The event is for the whole family.
Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and pillow for extra coziness.
Reading to Rover also is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23. The event will give young readers a chance to practice their skills by reading to service dogs. The event starts at 5 p.m.
The month will close out with book bingo for kids Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. Like the adult version, guests will play games of bingo to win free books.
Computer Programs
The Union branch also will offer three computer classes in January. Registration is required for all computer classes.
Microsoft Word: A Tour will be offered Friday, Jan. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. Students will learn how Word is organized with a focus on the ribbon.
The next class will be offered Thursday, Jan. 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. The class will be about the cloud library.
Students will learn how to use and access electronic books and audiobooks from the cloud library.
The final computer class of the month will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The session of the Take a Ticket technology tutor will allow students to bring their own devices and have one-on-one help for a 30-minute session.