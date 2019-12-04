Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch is gearing up to close out 2019 with a variety of events.
Most events require registration, which can be done by calling 636-583-3224, stopping by the branch, or by visiting scenicregional.org.
Starting in December the branch is hosting an introduction to Dungeons & Dragons. The session is for anyone interested in learning how to play D&D or for anyone looking for another game and wanting to meet new players.
All are welcome to join. Sessions will be the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
Preschool story time will continue throughout the month of December. The sessions will be held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat on Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
An event called Laughter is the Best Medicine will be Thursday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 7 p.m. The program is about the top 25 comedians of all time, including some of their famous jokes.
The library will host its 17th annual ornament making event Saturday, Dec. 7. The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Visitors can drop in and make an ornament to take home.
Santa Claus will visit the library as part of the Old Timey Christmas event Thursday, Dec. 12. The event will run from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visitors can meet with Santa, help decorate a tree, listen to local carolers, make a festive craft, drink cocoa and more.
A computer class on Windows 10 will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 3 p.m. Guests will learn how to use the operating system.
Another computer class will be Friday, Dec. 20. The class will teach the basics of computer operations.
The Hooked on Books club will meet Thursday, Dec. 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. This month the book will be “Tourist Season” by Carl Hiaasen.
Book Bingo is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 26. The event will start at 11 a.m.
Reading to Rover also is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 26. The event will give young readers a chance to practice their skills by reading to service dogs. The event starts at 5 p.m.