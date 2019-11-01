The Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch has a full slate of activities planned for November.
Most events require preregistration. To register for any program, call 636-583-3224, stop by the branch, or visit scenicregional.org.
Preschool story time will continue throughout the month of November. The sessions will be Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
A teen event is set for Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 5 p.m, The library will be hosting a shrinky dink jewelry making class.
Also on Wednesday, Nov. 6, the library is offering take-a-ticket computer class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can register for a 30-minute, one-on-one session with the library’s trainer. Guests can learn to use the library’s digital services on a tablet or smartphone or get answers to other technology questions.
Sharing the Sound and History of Franz Schwarzer Zithers will be Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. Over 11,000 quality instruments were made in the Schwarzer factory in Washington. The session at the library will allow people to learn more about the history of this instrument and hear a group play the instrument.
Saturday, Nov. 9, will be a celebration of international games day. Guests can stop by at any time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to play games.
A class on using the cloud library will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a tablet or smartphone and learn how to use Cloud Library with a library card.
The Hooked on Books club will meet Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. The group will discuss “Red Mountain” by Boo Walker.
Babaloo, a one-man musical comedy act for kids, will be at the library Monday, Nov. 25, at 4 p.m.
Read, Build, and Play will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the library. Children can explore the world of building during this construction playtime. Children of all ages are welcome.
Book Bingo and Reading to Rover, normally held the fourth Thursday of the month, will not take place in November because of Thanksgiving.