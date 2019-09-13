Scenic Regional Library’s new Union branch is set to celebrate its grand opening Saturday.
A ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. marking the opening of new branch and administrative offices
The event comes just days after the 16-month anniversary of the groundbreaking. The library celebrated its soft opening Aug. 22, but Saturday will be the official grand opening event.
There will be a bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, music and free hot dogs, popcorn, chips and soda.
The dedication ceremony is slated for at 11:30 a.m. featuring guest speakers Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Missouri State Librarian Robin Westphal and Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.
The Union Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for the library that day.
New Library
The new branch, located at 251 Union Plaza Drive near Pasta House and off Independence Drive, is approximately 23,000 square feet — 17,200 square feet for the Union branch and 5,800 square feet for the administrative offices and bookmobile.
The old Union library was just 7,000 square feet.
The facility has three new meeting rooms — triple the space of the old library. Each room has a number of features like projection screens and outlets.
The children’s area features games and activities for kids. Campbell said the idea was to give young kids a free place to play indoors. The area has a giant touch-screen tablet, LEGO tables, magnet walls and other activities. The library also has sections for teens and adults.
Seating is spread throughout the library. Some areas are “pods” meant to provide privacy for working people. Others are meant to relax.
Each seat has a power hookup near it so people can charge their devices. Additionally, the facility has three outdoor patios with seating, drive-up book drop, three study rooms and other amenities.
A self-check system will be installed at the branch in mid-September.
Construction on the library started in the summer of 2018.
September Events
The grand opening is not the only event on the library’s September calendar.
Most events require preregistration. To register for any program, call 636-583-3224, stop by the branch, or visit scenicregional.org.
A class on how to use a library account online will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Guests will learn how to search the catalog, place items on hold, check due dates, and renew items. Class includes instruction and practice on laptops. Seats are limited and for adults age 18 and up.
The Hooked on Books club will meet Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. This month the club will be discussing “Brain on Fire” by Susannah Cahalan.
Also on Thursday, Sept. 19, a computer class called Movies, Music and More will be offered. Students will receive an overview of how to use a library card to access digital e-books, e-audiobooks, e-movies, and e-music. A question-and-answer session will follow the overview.
The library will host Book Bingo Thursday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. Every winner takes home a free book.
Scenic Regional Library and East Central College’s annual Check Out Big Machines event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. until noon on the ECC campus. Large vehicles will be on display.
The Red Cross Pillowcase program will be Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. This will be an interactive preparedness program designed for youth ages 8 to 11 and their parents. The program aims to increase awareness and understanding of natural hazards and teaches safety, emotional coping skills, and personal preparedness.
Reading to Rover will be Thursday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to read to therapy dogs.