The Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library has several events scheduled for July.
The library has events for kids, teens and adults throughout the month.
Most events require preregistration. To register for any program, call 636-583-3224, stop by the branch, or visit scenicregional.org.
Adult Programs
The branch will be taking part in the annual Rock-A-Thon the week of July 8. The event pits branches against each other — the branch who can keep their rocking chair going the longest wins.
The event kicks off Monday, July 8, at 10 a.m. Patrons are asked to register at their branch, to ensure rockers are around all week.
Patrons can learn all about the Franklin County Courthouse bombing of 1969 during an event Thursday, July 7. The Union branch will present The Pardue Brothers: Bad to the Bone. The event will run from 6 to 7 p.m.
The branch’s book club is scheduled to meet Thursday, July 18, at 6 p.m. This month’s book is “All the Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven.
Book bingo will be Thursday, July 25, at 11 a.m. Guests will play games of bingo for chances to win books.
The branch will celebrate the end of the adult summer reading program Wednesday, July 31, at 6 p.m. The event will give patrons a chance to discuss books past and present with The Missourian’s book editor.
Computer Programs
Computer program events are for people 18 years of age or older. Space is limited so registration is required.
A class on the basics of Windows 10 will be held Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m. Participants will get a chance to practice on laptops.
An introduction to MS Publisher class is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Participants will get instruction and can practice on laptops.
Kids and Teen Programs
Preschool story time will continue throughout the month of July.
The sessions will be Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
In addition to the preschool event, a baby stor ytime for children age 2 and under will be Tuesday, July 16, at 9:30 a.m. After the story, there will be tummy play time for the children.
The branch is hosting the Glenn Foster Magic Show with BIG Illusion Thursday July 18, at 10 a.m.
Kids book bingo is on the schedule for Tuesday, July 23, at 3:30 p.m.
Reading to Rover will be Thursday, July 25, at 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to read to therapy dogs.
The library will celebrate Harry Potter’s brithday Tuesday, July 30, at 3:30 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to be sorted into the Hogwarts house, make their own wand, and participate in other activities.