Winter weather and a change in plans have pushed back the planned opening of the new Union library.
Scenic Regional Library Executive Director Steve Campbell said construction of the new Union branch and administrative offices will not be finished in June as originally expected.
Campbell said because of delays, it’s likely the library won’t open until late August or possibly early September.
The setback means the official grand opening, originally scheduled for July 20, has been postponed. Campbell said a new date hasn’t been set, but expects it won’t be possible to host the event until sometime in September.
Campbell said the winter was tough on the construction schedule. He said with the number of days lost to weather issues, the project was delayed at least a month.
A bigger setback occurred just recently. Campbell said engineers reviewing the plans for the HVAC system decided to make a change.
The plans call for a zone system where certain units control a certain number of areas. Campbell said the engineers decided to redo the zones in a way that was seen as more optimal.
“I think what they did is going to be better, it’s going to be better,” he said. “I didn’t want to say, ‘Nope, let’s stick with what we had’ because that would have been bad. It needed to be done.”
The downside is, new HVAC units had to be ordered causing a delay.
Campbell said the new units are supposed to be in by the end of March or early April. Once the units are in, he said the library will have a clearer picture on when the building can open.
“If they arrive on time, which they’re expected to, then they’re giving us an end of August soft opening date,” he said. “We’re leaning toward the very end of August opening, but maybe even as late as Sept. 1 for the soft opening. That’s where we’re at right now, but I don’t want to commit to it until we know if the units arrived on time.”
Campbell said at that point, plans will be made to reschedule the grand opening. The original opening event was supposed to feature Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft as the keynote speaker.
Library officials are still hopeful Ashcroft, an advocate for libraries, can make the rescheduled event, Campbell said.
“We’re hoping to have the grand opening one of the Saturdays in September,” he said.
The new building is being constructed near Anytime Fitness and The Pasta House off Independence Drive. A service road will be extended to the building.
The location was chosen after exploring several sites along the Highway 47 corridor, downtown, the library’s current location and sites in the area of Prairie Dell/East Central College, east of its current location off Highway 50.
The new Union branch will be massive compared to its current facilities. The library purchased nearly 3 acres for the building. The building will include the library, bookmobile and administration offices, which now are housed in a separate building at the Union branch site.
Plans call for the building to be approximately 23,000 square feet — 17,200 square feet for the Union branch and 5,800 square feet for the administrative offices and bookmobile. The current size of the library is 7,000 square feet.
The new library will have 106 parking spaces, more than double at the current building. Meeting room space will triple. The building also will feature new furniture and more amenities for visitors.
Plans call for more outdoor space, a children’s area and even a place for teens. More space also means more books.
Total costs are expected to be between $6 million to $6.5 million.
Construction on the library started in the summer of 2018. A formal groundbreaking was held in May.
The original goal was to have the library open in the spring of 2019, but that target was moved to June after construction started later than anticipated.
Campbell said he was hopeful this will be the final delay.