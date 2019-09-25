The Union Parks and Recreation Department is seeking beginner and experienced players of all ages for pickleball open play.
The sessions are a chance for visitors to see and learn what pickleball is all about.
The sessions will be on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Nov. 6. No games will be held on Oct. 16.
The activity will be held at City Hall Auditorium, located at 500 E. Locust St. The cost is $3 per participant each week and exact cash only is accepted.
All participants must sign a waiver at the door and wear non-marking soled shoes. Participants are encouraged to bring paddles, but there will be limited paddles available for rent each week for $3.
For more information, please call 636-583-8471 or email recc@unionmissouri.org.