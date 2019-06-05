U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.) this week congratulated Missourians who accepted appointments to attend the U.S. service academies, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy.
Trevor James Kelly, Union, was one of 19 students to gain acceptance after being nominated by Blunt. Kelly has been accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy.
A Union High School grad, he is the son of Tim and Laurie Kelly.
The other Blunt nominees who were accepted were Andrew Werner Beldo, Parkville; Caitlin Marie Blevins, Aurora; Grant Edward Bradshaw, Columbia; Jerald Ravin Caldwell, O’Fallon; Dalton John Ennis, Chesterfield; Max Alan Greener, St. Charles; Gavriel Daniel Helm, High Ridge; Colton Stephen Kerr, Independence; Joshua Preston McConnell, Lee’s Summit; Levi Montgomery Mertens, Jefferson City; Sarah Elizabeth Murray, Imperial; Cody Ray Phippen, Platte City; Luke Aanand Poudel, Lee’s Summit; Druva Manohar Riswadkar, Clayton; Hayden Michael Ritchhart, Carrollton; Louis Blake Rolwes, Wildwood; Calvin Gibbs Swafford, Richmond; and Emma Westerhold, Wentzville.
“Congratulations to these bright young Missourians for earning a spot at our nation’s service academies,” said Blunt. “They will receive a first-rate education, further develop their leadership skills, and train to become the next generation of military leaders. All of these students have served their schools and communities well, and I wish them the best as they begin this exciting and challenging new chapter.”
Applicants are considered on the basis of leadership skills, academic success, physical ability, and extracurricular activities. A committee of Missouri residents reviewed each application and made nomination recommendations to Blunt. Blunt’s office has also begun accepting applications for next year. Visit Blunt.Senate.Gov for more information.