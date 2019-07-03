The city of Union will celebrate Independence Day with its annual fireworks display.
This year the show is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3. The display will ignite at approximately 9:30 p.m. from Veterans Memorial Park, located at 600 Progress Parkway.
The display is co-sponsored by the city of Union and Sons of American Legion Squadron 297.
The park is set to open for the day at 5 p.m. At that time food, drinks and adult beverages will be offered for purchase.
Kids activities like balloon sculpting and face painting will start at 5:30 p.m.
The Garden Party Band will take the stage under the lake pavilion at 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The band will take a break for the fireworks.
The national anthem is set for 9:25 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to carpool to the park with family and friends, since parking is limited inside the park. Anyone attending can bring lawn chairs, blankets and yard games to make an evening of it at the park.
Personal fireworks are not allowed at the park.
For more information about the event, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email asullivan@unionmissouri.org.
Fireworks Allowed on the Fourth
The prohibition on fireworks in the city limits is lifted for the Fourth of July holiday — but only on the fourth and not on city property.
For 12 hours, Union residents can discharge fireworks without the risk of getting a ticket.
Union aldermen approved the one-day use of fireworks in 2011. The exemption allows fireworks to be used on the Fourth between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
The ordinance restricts shooting fireworks from a motorized vehicle, including watercraft, or any other means of transportation, except if a permit has been issued for a floating vessel or platform.
It is unlawful to throw any ignited article or fireworks at a vehicle or near any group of people.
Fireworks cannot be ignited within 300 feet of any permanent storage of ignitable liquid, gases, gas pumps or stations and any nonpermanent structure where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale.
Fireworks also cannot be discharged within 600 feet of any church, hospital, mental health facility or school, or within 100 feet of any location where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale.
Police have urged parents to keep a close eye on their children to ensure their safety, and that they are abiding by the city code.
If fireworks are being discharged other than the allowed times, the fireworks can be confiscated. Violators can be issued summonses to municipal court and there likely will be fines.
Safety Tips
Union Fire Protection District Chief Russ Hamilton provided some safety tips for those who are using fireworks at home.
Hamilton said even with the wet and rainy spring, people should still be careful.
“The Union Fire Protection District is asking residents to use caution and observe precautions if they choose to discharge fireworks this Fourth of July season,” he said. “Even though there has been consistent rainfall resulting in damp conditions and green vegetation this year, the discharge of sparks and embers from consumer fireworks can still find unexpected fuel sources causing millions of dollars in fire damage.”
Hamilton also pointed out the number of injuries associated with fireworks.
“Most injuries are burns involving the hands, eyes, and head,” he said. “Injuries can easily occur if the user fails to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety precautions.”
Hamilton said it’s important to read and follow the directions and warning labels. He also said no one should ever stand over a firework devise.
Fireworks should not be lit inside a building or near any flammable materials. He also noted that people should never experiment with homemade fireworks.
If anyone is shooting off fireworks, Hamilton said a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher should be nearby. All at-home fireworks should be shot off with adult supervision, he said.
“The best way to enjoy fireworks is to visit a public display put on by professionals who know how to handle them safely,” Hamilton said.