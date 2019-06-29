The city of Union will celebrate Independence Day with its annual fireworks display.
This year the show is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3. The display will ignite at approximately 9:30 p.m. from Veterans Memorial Park, located at 600 Progress Parkway.
The display is co-sponsored by the city of Union and Sons of American Legion Squadron 297.
Food, drinks and adult beverages will be offered for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. The Garden Party Band will take the stage under the lake pavilion at 6:30 p.m. to 10:30. The band will take a break for the fireworks.
Guests are encouraged to carpool to the park with family and friends, since parking is limited inside the park. Anyone attending can bring lawn chairs, blankets and yard games to make an evening of it at the park.
For more information about the event, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email asullivan@unionmissouri.org.