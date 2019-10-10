The Union Fire Protection District is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”
The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. Fire Prevention Week ends Saturday, Oct. 12.
The NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years.
The latest NFPA statistics show that in 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home fires resulting in 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries.
These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to a family’s safety. In a typical home fire, people may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds.
Escape planning and practice can help everyone be prepared. While the NFPA and the Fire District are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.
“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously, exit the building and have a safe meeting place where family members can be accounted for.”
The Fire District is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign. Firefighters will be making visits to schools and businesses to discuss the campaign.
Further information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning can be found at www.fpw.org or by calling the Union Fire District at 636-583-2515.