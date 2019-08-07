The newly elected Union FFA officer team attended their annual officer retreat in early July.
The officers went to Bonne Terre Mine, Washington State Park and Top Golf in Chesterfield July 8-9.
This trip was designed to help the new officer team face tasks and work together as a group. This year’s officers faced a wide array of activities, most of them involving communication and teamwork building skills.
The officer team also discussed the planning of the yearly events for the Union FFA chapter.
One of the events planned was the annual Back to School Bash. The officers worked together to create this year’s event.
The Back to School Bash is designed to introduce freshmen to the agriculture program. It will be held at the Union High School Ag Department after school on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
In addition to the planning, the group took part in activities like hiking through an old lead mine to reach a billion gallon underground lake, and driving golf balls at the Top Golf range.
The Union FFA officers benefited from this year’s retreat, officers said. The group reported it allowed everyone the opportunity to discover each other’s strengths and weaknesses so that, as a team, they can work together to achieve the chapter goals for the 2019-20 school year.
The Union FFA Chapter has a tradition in participating in these types of activities. The goal is to help develop an award-winning chapter and prepare members as leaders.
The Union chapter is constantly striving to reach goals and motivate members to explore their role in agriculture. FFA is an integral part of agricultural education completing a three-part model of classroom instruction and hands-on experience.
Activities can range from community service to raising animals. Union is one of more than 8,600 FFA chapters in the nation with approximately 225 members.
Any student in grades seven to 12 who is enrolled in an agriculture education course may join the FFA. Nationally more than 70 percent of FFA members are from nonfarm rural, suburban and urban areas, with the remaining 30 percent coming from farming communities.
In the Union FFA Chapter, approximately 90 percent of the members are from a nonfarm background.