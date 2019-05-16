The Union FFA placed 10th out of 347 chapters in the state, earning a Top Chapter Award at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention.
Only 10 percent of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year.
The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. This award is sponsored by FCS Financial.
The Union FFA advisers are Jennifer Poindexter, Danielle Blair, Heather Eberlin and Kyle Mabury.
The Union FFA growing leaders activities included industry partnerships. Each year, students are given the opportunity to tour a local business and identify potential careers within agriculture. This year’s visit to Shaw Arboretum during the “Careers Without Walls” career day allowed students to view current fields of agriculture and learn about potential career opportunities and needed skills.
Union FFA activities in the strengthening agriculture category include a mentor program. New FFA members were assigned a chapter officer as a mentor. Mentors held monthly leadership activities and encouraged members to get involved in FFA events. They also helped freshmen with the transition to high school.
Building communities activities included Operation Clean Stream, a stream clean up to encourage members to be environmentally mindful and to keep the ecosystem healthy. Members cleaned up more than 10 miles during the two-day event.
The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Missouri FFA has 25,375 members representing 347 chapters. The national organization has more than 669,000 members representing 8,630 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.