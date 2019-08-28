The Union FFA Chapter completed its portion of clean stream on the Bourbeuse River on a two-day float trip at the end of July.
Operation Clean Stream is one of the largest river restoration projects in the United States. Approximately 2,000 volunteers help revive the Meramec River and its tributaries including the Big, Bourbeuse, Courtois, and Huzzah rivers.
This year approximately 20 Union FFA members participated in the event. The team cleaned a portion of the river which stretches from upstream of Massey Ford to Ko Ko Beach.
Operation Clean Stream has become more than a river cleanup project. It is used as an activity for educating citizens on the value of clean water and our responsibility to the environment.
The event has helped turn the local waterways from a wasteland into a conservation and outdoor recreation resource available to be used by all citizens. Over the past 51 years, this program has aided in the removal of thousands of bank-side cabins and tons of trash.
Most importantly, Operation Clean Stream has helped to improve water quality, and enhance habitat for the local fish and wildlife.
Operation Clean Stream has been recognized as a key environmental event in the St. Louis Region.
This year, the FFA group collected over 20 tires, many bags of trash, bed springs, and pieces of a car frame.
Service is an important part of the FFA. Through serving others, FFA members learn the importance of hard work, the rewards of a job well done and the satisfaction of helping others.
Through agricultural education and FFA, Union FFA members are truly living to serve. The Operation Clean Stream project is one of the favorite community service projects completed each year by the Union FFA Chapter.