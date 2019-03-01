The city of Union is hosting an electronics recycling event April 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s street department maintenance shed. The shed is located at 202 W. Brown St.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the event is being held on a Friday to give businesses a chance to make some dropoffs.
The event will be held rain or shine.
Acceptable items to recycle are basically anything that has a cord or battery. No smoke detectors, batteries, light bulbs, fluorescent tubes, DVDs or VHS tapes will be accepted.
There will be a charge for TVs depending on the size. CRT computer monitors will cost $5, while CRT televisions 26 inches or less will cost $30. CRT TVs bigger than 26 inches will cost $50.
Wood0 console and big screen projection TVs will cost $50. LED, LCD, and plasma TVs will cost $20 each.
Any Freon containing device will cost $10.
The city of Union also will be accepting donations of food items for the Union Food Pantry at the event.