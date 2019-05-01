The Union Daughters of Isabella Circle 391 conducted its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, April 9, at the Union Knights of Columbus Hall.
Dennis Kramme with ABiLITY gave a guest presentation including a video about the organization that helps many developmentally disabled individuals in Union and surrounding communities. ABiLITY has early intervention programs, support, and life opportunities including independent living and employment assistance.
Following the guest presentation, Regent Jane Van Leer Stephens called the meeting to order. Regular monthly business was conducted.
During standing and special committee reports, Vice Regent Virginia Bell updated the group with details about the many cards she had sent and prayer candles she had lit on behalf of the circle in the last month. She also gave those present an update on the health of several of this circle’s members.
Respect for life chairperson, Jean Marquart, announced the next blood drive would be Monday, May 13, at the KC Hall. She also reminded the members about the rummage sale to be held Memorial Day weekend and anticipated the need for much help.
Regent Van Leer Stephens thanked Brenda Hoelscher and the April hostess group for bringing the desserts and decorating for the evening. Regent Van Leer Stephens announced Jo Arand and her May hostess group are the social committee for next month.
Vice Regent Bell and Chancellor Miriam Sieve reported on the funeral luncheons the Daughters of Isabela served since last meeting. Regent Van Leer Stephens announced that Davelene Huellinghoff and Joyce Mullen are in charge of any lunches the organization may serve in May.
Regent Van Leer Stephens thanked those who had baked and helped cut desserts at various fish fries.
During unfinished business, the Muny trip to “Footloose” was again discussed. Additional signups were accepted and those who haven’t paid were asked to pay. Sixteen seats are left on the bus.
Following the meeting signup, Regent Van Leer Stephens announced she would ask the ladies from St. Clare’s Circle if there are spots left.
Diana Harness passed around a sheet for additional signups for Mother’s Day breakfast to be held on Sunday, May 12, at the Knights of Columbus Hall. She also asked about lectors and Eucharistic ministers for the morning Mass.
Regent Van Leer Stephens reminded everyone present to consider one of the offices for election of officers coming up. Regent Van Leer Stephens has D of I aprons for sale. The cost for them is $16.50.
It also was announced that Sister Annamary would like two D of I members to volunteer to have their feet washed on Thursday for services.
During new business, Regent Van Leer Stephens announced that the salad supper would take place at the June 11 meeting. Jane Kolton, state officer, will be attending the June meeting. Everyone bringing a salad for the meeting is asked to bring a smaller one since usually there are so many leftovers.
The state convention at Boonville on Sept. 20-22, hosted by the Lillis Circle was discussed. Joyce Mullen will be contacting members about the table favors.
Vice Regent Bell went over the standing and internal rules with the members present. Changes were made and will be communicated to all the members not in attendance.
Theresa Graham discussed with the group the benefits of supporting Franklin County Honor Flight. Many agreed, but further discussion was tabled until next month.
Many members shared good of the order, announcing anniversaries and other important events. Jean Marquart also announced that the D of I would be serving an RCIA reception for the catechumens and their families. She announced that members should watch for emails of how they can help.
Following regular business and a closing prayer and song, the meeting was adjourned. Jean Marquart won the attendance prize.