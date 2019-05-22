The school year for Union students ended Monday and the summer swimming season will start soon.
The unofficial first day of summer will be Saturday, May 25, when the Union Splash-N-Swimplex opens its doors for the 2019 season. The pool will open for the first day at noon.
This will be the 23rd year the Splash-N-Swimplex at 375 W. Park Ave. has been in operation. It will be open seven days a week from noon to 6 p.m.
The last day of the pool season will be Sunday, Aug. 18. The pool is closing one week later than usual because the Union R-XI School District isn’t starting school this year until Thursday, Aug. 22.
Admission costs remain unchanged this year. Admission is $4 and children 2 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
Anyone wanting to enjoy the last two hours of the day can purchase a ticket for $2.
Punch cards are available at the pool or at the parks and recreation department in the lower level of city hall. The cards will be sold for $40 and are good for 20 visits.
The pool will have three early closing days. The complex will shut down at 4 p.m. three Mondays — June 10, June 17 and July 8.
Additionally, the pool will stay open late until 7 p.m. May 25-27, June 1, July 1-4, July 24, July 29, July 31, Aug. 5, and Aug. 7.
As in years past, the pool will have a senior swim session for adults 55 and older. Senior swim will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon. Senior swim begins Tuesday, June 4.
Tot time again will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon for children 0 to 5 years old with adult supervision.
An evening tot time will be held Sundays from 6 to 7 p.m. Tot time begins Monday, June 3.
Lap swim sessions will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. Lap swim starts Saturday, June 8.
On Thursday, June 20, The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson and Pool Party will be held from 7-9 p.m. and is free for families to participate. Registration is required.
There are private rental opportunities for every special occasion, such as birthday celebrations, family reunions, team parties and special achievements.
The facility is open for evening rentals on Monday through Thursday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Weekend morning rentals from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. options also are available.
There are different rental price points determined by the number of guests, ranging from $220-$400.
For more information about the pool visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call the park office at 636-583-8471 or call the Splash-N-Swimplex at 636-583-3316.