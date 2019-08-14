The summer season at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex ends Sunday.
The last day of swimming will be Sunday, Aug. 18.
The pool normally closes the Sunday before the first day of classes in the Union R-XI School District. This year, because of construction projects, the school district delayed its opening until Thursday, Aug. 22.
The facility is open seven days a week from noon to 6 p.m. Daily rates are $4 for individuals 3 and up. Children age 2 and under are free with a paid adult.
Once the pool does close, the city will host one final event — the annual doggie dip. This year the doggie dip is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Dog owners are responsible for cleaning up any accidents. Aggressive dogs are not allowed. The fee is $4 per dog, with a maximum of two dogs per owner. Dogs must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information about the pool, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call the park office at 636-583-8471 or call the Splash-N-Swimplex at 636-583-3316.