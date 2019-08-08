The summer season at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex is ending soon, but not as soon as it has in the past.
The Union Parks and Recreation Department is reminding swimmers that the pool will be open an extra week this year.
The pool normally closes the Sunday before the first day of classes in the Union R-XI School District. This year, because of construction projects, the school district delayed its opening until Thursday, Aug. 22. That means the pool will be open until Sunday, Aug. 18.
Before it closes for the year, the Union Parks and Recreation Department will continue to offer regular programs.
Tot time is held Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. An evening tot time is offered on Sundays from 6 to 7 p.m.
Tot time sessions will run through Aug. 11. Tot time is intended to give parents, grandparents or babysitters the opportunity to spend special time with their little ones without all the hustle and bustle of the normal pool hours.
The fee is $1 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Children age 5 and under are allowed at tot time.
Senior Splash is held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon. The final senior splash session will be this Thursday.
Senior splash is for people age 55 and up. The sessions allow the older crowd time to exercise, relax and have fun, in a less crowded pool. Senior splash is offered at no cost.
Lap swim is held Sundays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The final lap swim will be this Sunday.
Lap swim gives individuals of all ages time to swim laps for exercise and leisure. Adults must accompany and supervise children who are lap swimming.
The lap pool will be the only area open and must be utilized for lap swimming. The fee is $1 per person.
The facility is open seven days a week from noon to 6 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 18. Daily rates are $4 for individuals 3 and up. Children age 2 and under are free with a paid adult.
Once the pool does close, the city will host one final event — the annual doggie dip. This year the doggie dip is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Dog owners are responsible for cleaning up any accidents. Aggressive dogs are not allowed. The fee is $4 per dog, with a maximum of two dogs per owner. Dogs must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information about the pool, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call the park office at 636-583-8471 or call the Splash-N-Swimplex at 636-583-3316.