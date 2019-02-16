A city-owned parcel has officially been divided into two lots but remains unsold.
At Monday’s meeting, Union Aldermen officially approved a subdivision for the property located at Oak Street and Central Avenue. The subdivision now creates two lots with proper setbacks that are ready for development.
While the subdivision was approved, a sales contract was not on the agenda. City Administrator Russell Rost said the city had hoped to approve the sale at Monday’s meeting, but he hadn’t received the contract back from the prospective buyer.
Rost said the potential buyer is still reviewing details of the deal and wouldn’t be named until everything is finalized. He said a special board meeting likely will be called to approve the deal as soon as the city receives the approved sales contract.
When the city purchased the property last February, officials talked about working with Habitat for Humanity or a similar group to get three to four new homes built. Rost said last summer he had several discussions with the organization about the lots.
Site Background
The city purchased the blighted city block in February 2018. The city bought two houses and an apartment building.
The homes were located at 1009 and 1019 N. Oak St. and the Central Avenue apartments were located at 208 Central Ave.
In August, the buildings were razed and the lots were cleared. The city planted grass seed and prepared the site for redevelopment.
The razing started a week after the board of aldermen approved a contract with Abatement Specialists, Inc. Aug. 13, to abate asbestos and lead paint at the properties. Once that work was done, the buildings came down.
All of the properties were purchased from the lenders, Robert and Pamela Ashcraft, Des Peres, in early February for $57,999.28 — one-fourth of the assessed valuation listed by the county assessor.
Rost said the city got a significant discount on the property. The plan after purchase was to raze the blighted buildings in an effort to “revitalize” the block.
The city became interested in purchasing the properties in late 2017 to address several issues. The property at 1009 N. Oak had been heavily damaged by fire while the home at 1019 N. Oak had numerous complaints because of its condition and was no longer habitable, Rost said.
Volunteers helped clean up the exteriors as part of a volunteer mission. Members cut brush and removed debris to help get the property in compliance with city codes.
Eight truckloads of vegetation and debris were removed. During that cleanup, the property owners notified the city that they could not maintain the property and were going to allow it to go into foreclosure.
Rost then began working to acquire the properties. Rost said the purchase was the most economical and certainly the fastest way to address the issues with the site.
With the asbestos abatement, demolition costs and building purchases, Rost said the city was able to clear the site for under $100,000.