Union residents have a new barbecue restaurant to try. Union City BBQ, located at 201 E. Main St., took over the former spot of Big Boy’s Pub and Subs and officially opened Tuesday.
“I’ve been barbecuing for basically my entire life,” owner Jeffrey Stevenson said. “When I was a kid, I was around barbecue. Most of my friends are into the same things. My business partner John Adams is a pitmaster, and will be the pitmaster here in Union.”
Stevenson is originally from Jackson, Miss., and then headed to Los Angeles, Calif., where he worked in the restaurant and hotel business.
“My first job was as a bus boy at Denny’s,” Stevenson said. “When I got a little older, I got into the hotel industry. I did that in Los Angeles. I dealt with some of the top chefs in the world.”
He most recently served as a co-owner of a food truck that serves Thai food called “Black Thai” out of Maryland Heights. But owning a brick and mortar restaurant was always the goal, especially barbecue.
“This is my passion,” Stevenson said. “Once we got the food truck up and running, then this opportunity for this building arrived, we decided on barbecue. Plus there is a need for it in Union.”
And he’s going to deliver on that need. Both Stevenson and Adams collaborate on the menu.
“We have this loaded macaroni and cheese,” Stevenson said. “It starts with a pepper jack mac and cheese. Then we add a little pulled pork and a little pulled chicken. On top of that is a raspberry coleslaw with pineapples in it, and its drizzled with barbecue sauce. It’s delicious.”
That’s just one of the signature dishes he recommends. Stevenson said that the brisket is going to be a must-try item, and that they will have spare ribs as a special every couple of weeks, not to mention Adams’ own sauces.
“All of our sauces are made by our pitmaster,” Stevenson said. “They’re called ‘Smokin J Signature Sauces.’ We have a mustard, blackberry barbecue and a ghost pepper sauce. They’re all delicious.”
Stevenson said they will eventually set up a storefront in the restaurant where the sauces, along with pickles, will be available for purchase.
Although the restaurant is officially open, Stevenson said the grand opening event will be held the end of August. The date hasn’t been chosen yet.
Stevenson said he and his business partners are working on adding signage outside. The interior has been painted. He also wants to set the space up for entertainment such as bar trivia and karaoke.
The hours are currently Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. He said that the liquor license does allow them to stay open until 1:30 a.m., so they may change hours in the future.
Opening his own restaurant has always been Stevenson’s goal.
“It was all supposed to lead to this, and here we are,” he said, adding he hopes the restaurant becomes a mainstay in the area.
“We want it to have a cool vibe, and be a diverse place,” Stevenson said. “We want it to be somewhere you come to have a good time with delicious food. A place where friends can come sit down, talk and have a good time.”
Stevenson said a website is a couple of weeks away from being completed, but it will be at unioncitybbq.com when it is up and running.