Union City Administrator Russell Rost is preparing to retire from the city in October.
Rost has been the city administrator for Union since 2006.
“My contract actually would be up in July 2021, but I turn 66 this year,” he said. “I’d like to spend some time traveling with my wife. There’s a lot of hours required to be a city administrator. I just think it’s a good time for me and the city.”
Rost came to the city after spending three years doing a similar job for the city of St. Clair. It didn’t work out and his contract wasn’t renewed.
The Union job came along and has worked out, he said.
“I was really blessed they took a chance on me,” he said.
Rost said the way things ended in St. Clair motivated him in Union.
“I think my fear of not living up to what they wanted in me — it was almost like living in constant fear of failure,” he said. “It has driven me. It’s driven me to do thorough research, be active in the community and to find a consensus among people.”
While he wants to spend more time with his family, Rost hasn’t rule out staying involved in government.
“I’m considering running for political office,” he said. “I haven’t made a final decision yet, but I have been talking to people. If I feel like I can bring value to that office, I might run. If I do, that would take me to 70 when that term would finish. That’s a big consideration, but I think if I can bring some of the innovation that I was able to bring here, and have it benefit the citizens, I might try that.”
Rost said he has until March to decide. In the meantime, he has several projects to wrap up.
The city recently launched an insurance pool with the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA). The pool has been in the works basically since Rost started in Union. He said he wants to stay on with the city until October to work out any possible kinks with the new pool.
Additionally, his work involved with MIRMA gave him a role on the board of directors for the new pool.
“My term as chairman of the board of directors for MIRMA health is a one-year term,” he said. “It will end in about October, so everything is kind of coming in line. It makes sense to retire.”
Aldermen approved a new contract with Rost in the summer of 2018. At that point, he said one of his goals before he retired was to see the new city hall project wrap up. Work started on the new building in the fall of 2019 and is expected to be finished by the fall of 2020.
Rost said as it stands now, he has no plans to ever actually move into the new building.
“It doesn’t make sense for me to move in and someone to move in right after me,” he said. “The projects I’m working on between now and when I retire, I can do them in this office pretty efficiently.”
Rost won’t see the finish line on some other projects he’s been working on — notable the Union Expressway project. He said if he stuck around to finish every project, he’d never retire.
“There’s always something that you want to get done,” he said. “That’s the hard part — leaving with something unfinished.”
One thing Rost will be doing in the coming months is helping find a replacement. He said aldermen have asked for input on his duties.
“There was no motion mode, but they directed me to work on the job description,” he said. “We haven’t visited it in 13 years. I’ll put that together, tweak it, and add in the new duties that have come along over the years.”
Internal and external candidates are likely to be considered for the opening. When it comes to actually interviewing candidates, Rost said he’d like to avoid that part of the process.
“I’d prefer to not play a role in it,” he said. “I don’t want my influence — this person will be working for the governing body, which is the aldermen and mayor. It’s their decision. I’ve always tried to respect their decisions and stay out of the way.”
Rost said Union has been a great job because of his team. He said the single biggest thing he’ll miss once he retires is the city staff.
“I will miss terribly the employees,” he said. “I have been blessed with good relations with my department heads. We have become a very good working team. Not being able to interact with them on a daily basis, it’s almost like leaving your family in a way.”