The city of Union is already thinking about the holidays.
Plans are moving forward to purchase new decorations for light poles around the city. The city is in the midst of a program to replace its old wreath decorations.
For the second straight year, aldermen opted to go with snowflakes. Aldermen chose the same design as the ones purchased and hung in 2018.
The plan is to, eventually, purchase enough new decorations to entirely phase out the wreaths. Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the personnel, finance and public works committee meeting that the city plans to purchase 28 more this year for $483 per unit.
The 28, combined with those added next year, means the city should be able to finish the wreath phase out next year.
Schmieder said the snowflakes were a hit with city crews last year. The old wreaths were about 20 pounds while the new snowflakes were much lighter.
In addition to being lighter, he said the simple design made them “almost indestructible.” Unlike the wreaths, the snowflakes don’t require additional maintenance to look presentable, he said.
The city is still trying to figure out what to do with the old wreaths once they are phased out. Schmieder said the first wave phased out were in the worst shape and were “cannibalized” to improve some of the ones still being hung around town.
This year he said the plan is to turn over some of the ones being phased out that are still in good shape to the parks and recreation department. He said the department has expressed interest in using them to decorate Veterans Memorial Park.
When the third round of replacement decorations are purchased next year, the city will have to decide what to do with the wreaths. The plan could be to give the remaining ones to the parks department, or the city could sell them.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the city would probably get good money for the wreaths by selling them online. The city will wait to make any decision until the third round is purchased and an inventory of the wreaths is completed.
Round two of the wreaths is expected to be purchased now so the snowflakes can be delivered to the city by November and hung this year.
Trailer Lease
A recycling trailer is getting a new home and a new life.
Union aldermen voted Monday night on an agreement with East Central Solid Waste District and the Boonslick Regional Planning Commission to lease a recycling trailer.
Rost said at the Oct. 7 committee meeting that the city doesn’t use the trailer anymore. In the days before single stream recycling, the city wrote a grant and obtained the trailer.
Parked behind city hall, the trailer allowed for residents to drop off and sort their recyclables. Rost said the trailer would be parked on a weekend and be full within the week.
Once full, city crews had to haul it to Warrenton. He said between the drive and the sorting, the process took at least one city employee a half a day or more to complete.
Rost said because of the manpower issue, and the switch to curbside single-stream recycling, the trailer hasn’t been used for a while. Now the East Central Solid Waste District has a use for it.
Rost said a company that’s actually based in Union wants to recycle Styrofoam. The city won’t have any role in the process, he said.
The agreement with Boonslick Regional Planning Commission will require it make upgrades to the trailer and handle the recycling — if a contract is approved.
Rost said he is preparing a five-year agreement between the city and Boonslick. There would be no cost for Boonslick, but the it would be responsible for insurance and maintenance of the trailer.