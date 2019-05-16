The city of Union is ready for medical marijuana — at least in terms of zoning purposes.
Union aldermen approved the zoning districts for four potential medical marijuana industries at Monday’s meeting.
While it’s possible none of the four operations ever make it to Union, City Administrator Russell Rost said the city needs to be prepared with proper zoning districts.
Medicinal marijuana was legalized in November 2018 through a constitutional amendment approved by voters.
Rost said the plan is to have it implemented by the end of 2019. He explained to aldermen the four potential operations the city needs to have zoned.
According to the amendment, Rost said the city can’t place any extra burdensome restrictions on operations relating to medical marijuana.
The four potential operations are cultivation where the product actually is grown, infusion operations where the marijuana is infused into different products, dispensaries where the medical marijuana is distributed and labs where the marijuana is tested.
Rost said the city researched potential zoning districts that made the most sense. The proposed districts were reviewed and debated by the city’s planning and zoning commission in March. The plan board sent along a list of recommendations for the aldermen to consider.
The cultivation operation where the marijuana is grown is an agricultural activity. Based on that, the plan board said it made sense to allow it in the city’s nonurban (NU) zoning district.
Because of potential security concerns, the board said it felt cultivation should require a conditional use permit in the nonurban district. A CUP would allow the board to put stringent security requirements on growers.
The marijuana-infused product facilities, places where the grown product is transferred and put in various other products, are being considered manufacturing by the city. The plan board suggested this operation should be allowed in the light industrial (I-1) zoning district with a CUP. The CUP could be used to restrict odor and hours.
For dispensaries, the city wants to treat them like pharmacies. Dispensaries are where the marijuana is sold to consumers who have state approved medical cards.
The process will already be highly regulated by the state and is very secure, Rost said. The city is proposing dispensaries be allowed in the highway business district (B-2) without a CUP and in the downtown business district (B-1) with a CUP.
Rost told aldermen the B-1 has fewer restrictions on setbacks. However, it is unlikely a dispensary could ever open downtown because there’s no area in the district that is not close to a school or church.
Rost said the state law requires any operation to be at least 1,000 feet away from any church or school. The plan board wants to keep that distance for the city instead of shrinking the number.
The final proposed zoning district is the medical testing facilities. The plan board proposed I-1 with a conditional use permit. Rost pointed out the I-1 district is where the city has other labs.
During Monday’s public hearing there were no objections to the potential zoning districts. Following the hearing, aldermen voted unanimously to approve the new zoning designations as presented.
Background
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will implement the new law which states Missouri will issue ID cards to patients who have approval from their doctor that allows patients or caregivers to grow up to six marijuana plants and purchase marijuana from a registered dispensary.
There will be a limited number of facilities in each of the state’s eight U.S. congressional districts. There are limitations to the number of facilities permitted in each district.
The state began accepting prefiled application fees Jan. 5.
Then, on July 4, applications for patient and caregiver identification cards will begin to be accepted. Facility applications will begin to be accepted Aug. 3.