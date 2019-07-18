Union aldermen last week approved the rezoning of a property to allow a developer to build duplexes.
At the July 8 meeting, the board unanimously approved the change of 4.19 acres from R-2 single-family to R-3 multiple-family dwelling.
The property is located south of west Main Street and east of Independence Drive.
James Cooper applied for the rezoning. The development is called Main Street Heights.
At the May planning and zoning commission meeting, Cooper said there is a “great demand” for duplexes. He said there are other R-3 properties in the area, including property to the southeast.
Cooper told the plan board he planned to build roughly 11 duplexes with one-car garages. He said they would rent for $850 to $950 per month.
At a June public hearing in front of the board of aldermen, multiple neighbors expressed concern about the development.
One neighbor said she hoped the development wouldn’t be subsidized for low-income renters. Cooper said the idea is to rent more toward families with kids.
Another neighbor wanted to know about the possibility of selling the units instead of renting. She said owning would allow for “better quality of people.”
Cooper said based on the market, there’s a demand for renters and he had no plans to sell the duplexes at this time.
Another neighbor requested a buffer between her property and the development, but was told that is not required by city code.
No one spoke out about the request at Monday night’s meeting. Instead aldermen approved the change with zero objections.
Tattoo Shop Approved
The board also approved a conditional use permit allowing a tattoo parlor to operate. The studio will be located at 703 Highway 50.
Business owner James Johnson said the studio would have one artist to start with, his wife Christina. He said the hours would be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but most of the work would be done by appointment only.
At the plan board meeting Alderman Bill Isgriggs pointed out a tattoo studio is located in the same area on the other side of Highway 50. Isgriggs said for that reason alone, it would be hard to argue Johnson’s studio didn’t fit in the area.
Other aldermen agreed. The use permit was awarded with unanimous vote.
There was no objection to the request at the plan board or board meeting.