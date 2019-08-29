The city of Union’s tax levy is dropping again.
At a special meeting Monday night, aldermen approved the 2019 tax rate. The new rate is 71.02 cents per each $100 of assessed valuation.
The number is down from the 72.82 cents per each $100 of assessed valuation set last year. No one addressed the aldermen during the tax rate hearing.
The tax rates are based on the latest assessed valuation figures provided by the county. Tax rates are set annually for the city’s general fund and the park fund.
The 2019 rate is broken down with 57.24 cents going to the general fund and the remaining 13.78 cents per $100 of assessed valuation going to the park fund.
Last year the breakdown was 58.68 cents for the general fund and 14.13 for the park fund.
The rate is set to generate revenues for the budget year beginning July 1. Each rate is determined by dividing the amount of revenue required by the current assessed valuation. The result is multiplied by 100 so the tax rate is expressed for $100 of assessed valuation.
Union estimates real estate taxes will generate $161,428,764. Personal property taxes are expected to generate $40,843,765. Combined the numbers total $202,272,529.
Those numbers are way up from the 2018 figures. In 2018, the valuation for real estate was $148,656,722 and personal property was $39,638,705 for a total of $188,295,427.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the increase in real estate is likely the reason the tax rate went down. He said the jump was one of the biggest he’s seen in his time with the city.
Financial Review
In addition to setting the new tax rate, the aldermen also reviewed the city’s finances.
Finance Director Heather Keith presented a financial report to aldermen at the special meeting. Keith said the report is required by law.
The reports are presented twice a year.
Since Jan. 1, the city has received general fund revenues of $3,979,528.38. General fund expenses this year have totaled $4,218,977.22.
For revenue, the city has $2,312,804.56 in taxes from taxes — by far the biggest chunk.
On the expense side, the largest thus far has been $1,444,787.94 spent on incidentals. The city also has spent $985,374.25 on police.
For other funds, the city is operating in the black. Funds like park, transportation, sewer and others have generated $3,197.224.08 in revenue against $2,502,699.34.
In total, with all the funds combined, the city has generated $7,176,752.46 in revenue and spent $6,721,676.56.
In cash assets, the city reports it has $13,591,048.72. The bulk of that, $9,589,722.89, is in a United Bank of Union checking account.
The city has $7,655,991.46 in bonded indebtedness, according to the report.